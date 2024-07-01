Tyreek Hill has seen the booming wide receiver market this offseason, culminating with Justin Jefferson setting the new standard for wide receiver contracts. Hill is certainly happy his peers are getting their guaranteed money, but he's due for a new contract in the coming years or possibly sooner.

Where does Hill fit into the growing market? He's curious as well.

"I'm very excited to like just be a part of the old wave, which was $30 million, and Justin Jefferson came and surpassed that, man," Hill said, via KPRC 2 in Houston. "So, very proud of those guys, happy for obviously my teammate [Jaylen] Waddle getting his new deal.

"For guys like me, that's great. I'm 30 years old, also looking for a new deal. So, very, very excited to see where I fit into that category. It's amazing."

Since Hill signed his four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Dolphins in 2022, he's been the barometer for the highest-paid wide receivers at $30 million a year. This offseason alone, Jefferson ($35 million per season), A.J. Brown ($32 million), and Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30.002 million) have surpassed Hill in average annual salary. Hill is now the fourth-highest-paid wide receiver at $30 million per year.

CeeDee Lamb and Ja'Marr Chase have also yet to sign, so Hill can afford to wait to watch the market play out. This is the last year Hill will get guaranteed money in his contract, as he's owed $19.665 million in base salary this year, $21.835 million in 2025, and $43.9 million in 2026. There's a good chance Hill has a new deal before this contract expires, especially since the Dolphins will look to shed cap hits of $34.2 million in 2025 and $56.3 million in 2026.

Hill is coming off a season which he led the NFL in receiving yards (1,799) and receiving touchdowns (13), while having 119 catches which earned him All-Pro honors. Over the last two seasons, Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards (3,509), is second in receptions (238) and third in receiving touchdowns (20) -- all with the Dolphins.

Two years ago, Hill reset the wide receiver market. He may just do it again.