Just hours before the Miami Dolphins season opener Sunday, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by police outside Hard Rock Stadium for an alleged traffic violation. Hill said he has "no idea" why he ended up on the ground in handcuffs ahead of the team's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The South Florida Police Benevolent Association released a statement Monday in defense of the officers involved in the incident. It claimed Hill's driving put others "in great risk of danger" and states he was "uncooperative" with law enforcement.

Hill's attorney, Julius Collins, released a statement Monday defending the Dolphins star and explaining the situation that occurred outside of the stadium.

As personal attorney for Tyreek Hill, we would like to first thank all of the fans, onlookers, concerned citizens and his Miami Dolphins teammates who put his safety and wellbeing above their own to ensure the matter from September 8, 2024 didn't escalate any further than it did.



Mr. Hill's legal team is exploring all legal remedies that may be available to Mr. Hill as we believe that the officers' actions on September 8, 2024 were excessive. As Mr. Hill is appreciative of his status as a "celebrity," it is not lost upon him how so many others in similar situations have met a different fate and how fortunate all parties involved were able to walk away from this matter. To be clear, the traffic-stop of Mr. Hill by officers of the Miami Dade Police Department originated as a traffic infraction but was then escalated after Mr. Hill provided officers his driver's license and then rolled his window back up. One of the officers then knocked on Mr. Hill's driver side window and advised Mr. Hill to keep his window rolled down otherwise he was going to get him out of the car. Mr. Hill had his window rolled down and that officer then demanded Mr. Hill out of the vehicle even after Mr. Hill complied with that officer's request to keep his window down. Immediately after, another officer then aggressively approached Mr. Hill's vehicle and stated something to the effect that "if we have to break that f*****g window we will." Mr. Hill rolled down his window each time he was requested to do so by the requesting officers. Mr. Hill understands the inherently dangerous job that law enforcement is tasked with and understands that officer safety is important; however, at no point in time did Mr. Hill pose a threat to these officers. We believe that this matter was escalated due to overzealous officers attempting to impose their authority on Mr. Hill because they were not pleased with how fast he complied with their request and that Mr. Hill did not roll down his window far enough to their liking. Mr. Hill and the entire Hill family are thankful for the many prayers, blessings and concerns that you all have shared with them.

Hill faces faces two citations: one for careless driving and one for a seatbelt violation. According to Miami-Dade police, one officer involved has been placed on administrative duties amid an internal affairs investigation.

Hill finished Sunday's game with 130 yards on seven receptions with one touchdown. The Dolphins are set to face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.