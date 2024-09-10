One of the NFL's biggest storylines from Week 1 did not take place on a football field. It unfortunately happened on the side of a road in Miami after police pulled over Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill.

Hill wasn't arrested, but he and teammates Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith were subjected to aggressive treatment by officers.

The Dolphins released the following statement shortly after body cam footage was released.

We are saddened by the overly aggressive and violent conduct directed towards Tyreek Hill, Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith by police offers before yesterday's game. It is both maddening and heartbreaking to watch the very people we trust to protect our community use such unnecessary force and hostility towards these players, yet it is also a reminder that not every situation like this ends in peace, as we are grateful this one did. 'What if I wasn't Tyreek Hill?' Is a question that will carry with resounding impact. We are proud to have a strong and positive relationship with the Miami-Dade Police Department and other law enforcement agencies and recognize that the vast majority of officers do serve the community with the utmost character and desire to protect all citizens. However, as on full display in the videos released tonight, there are some officers who mistake their responsibility and commitment to serve with misguided power. While we commend MDPD for taking the right and necessary action to quickly release the footage, we also urge them to take equal swift and strong action against the officers who engaged in such despicable behavior. "We will stand beside Tyreek and our players as they work to use their platform and this situation to make a positive impact in our community. We have always believed that the game of football holds a unique power to bring people together, and we remain hopeful that through the collective work of the players, organization and our community partners, we can create lasting change."

While they did express support for their law enforcement, it's clear the Dolphins want accountability for what happened Sunday morning. One of the officers involved in the case has already been placed on administrative leave as Miami-Dade police continue to investigate the situation.

For his part, Hill said he doesn't know why he was treated with such hostility. He hopes something positive can come out of the situation. Hill (who received two citations, one for careless driving and one for a seatbelt violation) is exploring litigation, according to his attorney.

"If I wasn't Tyreek Hill, lord knows, I probably would have been locked up," Hill said Monday. "I don't like dividing people, I like bringing people together."