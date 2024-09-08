Tyreek Hill suited up and starred for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, hours after he was detained by police outside Hard Rock Stadium for an alleged traffic violation. The star wide receiver told reporters after Miami's game that he has "no idea" why he was handcuffed, while one of the officers involved has been "placed on administrative duties" amid an internal investigation, according to Miami-Dade police.

"Following the incident involving Tyreek Hill, I have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter," department director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a statement. "One of the officers involved has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted. I'm committed to transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers."

Hill has since been contacted by the department to address the officer's conduct, per NBC Sports, and is considering litigation. The former Kansas City Chiefs star was seen handcuffed on the ground next to his vehicle prior to Sunday's game, a 20-17 Dolphins victory in which he led Miami with seven catches for 130 yards and scored an 80-yard touchdown.

Officers initially told Hill he was "speeding" and driving recklessly, the wide receiver told reporters after the game. But the Pro Bowl pass catcher said he has "no idea" why he was ultimately detained.

"I have no idea for real," he said. "It wasn't disrespectful, because my mom didn't raise me that way. Didn't cuss. Did none of that. I'm still trying to figure that out. ... I still don't know what happened. But I do want to use this platform to say, what if I wasn't Tyreek Hill? Worst-case scenario? It's crazy. Like, I wanna be a cop one day. I got a State Trooper hat and all that. So I got a lot of respect for cops. But obviously everybody has some bad apples. ... I wanna be able to use this platform to figure out a way to flip this and make it a positive."

When informed that one of the officers has been placed on administrative duties, Hill replied: "That should tell you everything you need to know. You feel me? That should tell you everything you need to know. ... I'm just glad that my teammates were there to support me in that situation."