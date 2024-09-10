Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is considering litigation after being detained for an alleged traffic violation on his way into his Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He faces two citations: one for careless driving and another for a seatbelt violation.

Hill helped power Miami to a 20-17 victory after catching seven passes for 130 receiving yards and a touchdown, an 80-yard catch-and-run. Before kickoff, an officer told Hill he was "speeding" and driving recklessly, the eight-time Pro Bowler told reporters postgame, adding that he had "no idea" why he was detained the way he was.

It's clear to see why Hill was confused, as body-cam footage has surfaced of an officer quickly moving to get Hill onto the ground and cuff him. Teammate Jalen Ramsey called for the officers involved with Hill's treatment to be fired immediately.

"FIRE EM IMMEDIATELY!" Ramsey tweeted Monday. "Mfs like them can't have no type of power, they gotta go!"

Ramsey's tweet was in reaction to the body-cam footage below.

Ramsey said he notices "new bullshit every time" he watches the clip.

One of the officers who interacted with Hill on Sunday has been placed on administrative leave.

"That should tell you everything you need to know," Hill said when told of that news Sunday. "You feel me? That should tell you everything you need to know. ... I'm just glad that my teammates were there to support me in that situation."