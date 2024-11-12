Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was questionable heading into the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup with a torn ligament in his wrist, an injury he said was made worse when he was arrested in September. Hill was arrested outside of Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the Dolphins' Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after a situation at a traffic stop escalated.

"He said it's something that he's really being dealing with all season long," Lisa Salters said prior to Miami's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. "He said it first started in training camp, but then he said it got re-aggravated when he was arrested right before the opening game of the season. He was taken to the ground by police ... and he said that's where the further damage was done."

After the Dolphins' 23-15 over the Rams, Hill discussed the wrist injury and when it occurred. When asked how he got the injury, he did not mention the arrest.

"Against the Commanders (in the second preseason game)," Hill said (via NFL Network), "and then I kind of re-aggravated it trying to block my tail off during the course of the year."

He continued, noting injuries are just part of being a player in the league. It happens, it's football. No excuses. There's a lot of guys in the NFL who are hurt, who are injured. It's part of my job description and I love it."

Hill ended his touchdown drought and got in the end zone for the first time since Week 1. He said the touchdown was great until teammate Odell Beckham Jr. hit his back, seemingly joking that he might have to miss Wednesday's practice.

The wide receiver missed practice Friday and Saturday heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. He has not been listed with a wrist injury on any injury report until this week's and has not missed any games this season.

He was on the injury report in Week 4 for rest, was listed as "not injury related -- personal" in Week 5, was listed with a foot injury in Week 8 and "rest/foot" in Week 9.

"He said he's been quiet about [the injury] because he hasn't really known how to feel or what to do or how to deal because he's not used to being injured," Salters said during the game broadcast. "He said, 'That arrest messed me up,' and he said, 'I'm gonna not let it stop me.'"

Body cam footage from the arrest showed an officer forcibly removing Hill from his vehicle after a verbal altercation between the two parties. Hill, who was stopped for speeding and not wearing a seatbelt, asked the officer not to knock on his window but would not roll his window all the way down. That visibly aggravated the officer, which led to the situation escalating.

After he was taken out of his vehicle, Hill was pushed to the ground and handcuffed. Hill said it was the force of the officers that worsened a wrist injury he had since training camp. One officer involved was placed on administrative leave.

Here is a look at the body cam footage:

Hill has had a down year in terms of stats. He has 34 receptions for 446 yards and just one touchdown through eight games.