After initially telling reporters he was "out" following the Miami Dolphins' disappointing 2024 season, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has walked back those comments and has shown up to OTAs a little lighter than before. Hill is down 14 pounds (from 197 to 183) to a more comfortable weight as he once again sets his eyes on 2,000 yards receiving for the season.

But it's more than just production for Hill. On Wednesday, Hill addressed that Week 18 lapse in judgement and told reporters that he's fully bought-in and motivated to be a leader for this team.

"Every day I'm trying to prove myself as one of those guys that this team can depend on in crucial moments," Hill said, via the Sun Sentinel."It was tough, man. Obviously emotions were high then. But at the end of the day, I'm just looking to move forward from that. Hoping that I can prove myself and prove to my teammates that I'm still one of them ones, who chasing 2K (yards) still one of those ones chasing playoff dreams and all that great stuff."

The eight-time Pro Bowler added that he's been going to church more and attending therapy. Hill also said that he now has a better understanding of what coach Mike McDaniel is trying to push in the locker room and his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, as well as his coaches on the offensive side of the ball.

Hill is already arguably the fastest player in the NFL, and now that he's 14 pounds lighter, he may really be able to fly. Last year, Hill was listed at 191 pounds on Miami's official website.

Since being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins in 2022, Hill has racked up an NFL-high 4,468 yards receiving. However, the 959 yards he recorded last season were his fewest since 2019, and his six receiving touchdowns tied a career low. This past season actually marked the first time Hill had ever missed the playoffs in his NFL career, which led to the locker room outburst following the final game of the year.

It's safe to say everyone affiliated with the Dolphins is ready to turn the page on the 2024 season, including Hill. Now that he's significantly lighter, you can expect more splash plays than he had last year.