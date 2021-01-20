Viewers were a bit confused as to what was occurring on the Chiefs sideline as the broadcast went to commercial in the midst of their divisional-round matchup with the Cleveland Browns. As the bumper music sounded leading into a break in the action, CBS cameras caught Tyreek Hill seemingly pushing wide receivers coach Greg Lewis. That was all folks saw before commercials started running, leaving questions as to the intentions of the shove.

As quickly as those questions arose, however, it was explained once they came out of the break that Lewis and Hill were laughing with one another on the sideline. Head coach Andy Reid also confirmed on Monday they were "just messing around." Hill even took to Twitter after the game to shut down any idea that this was any sort of altercation.

The Pro Bowl receiver further explained the situation on Wednesday, noting that he was just trying to fire everyone up on the sideline.

"I play the game with so much passion. I was just trying to give the guys energy," Hill said, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. "We put so much in this game. Like, I come off the sideline like fired up and I just give my coach a shove. That's me and my personality, man. I'm just fired up and I'm just happy just to be in the NFL and just to be a part of this great organization.

"A lot of people seen it as me as being a hothead on the sideline, being a diva you could say, but it wasn't nothing like that. It was just I was fired up and trying to give the guys energy. Think about it. I wish everybody would just think about it: If I would have really pushed my coach, everybody would have been holding me back. It was just like one of those fired up, pushing. We were laughing; we were giggling. We were enjoying each other. That's all it was."

Hill finished Sunday's win over Cleveland with eight receptions for 110 yards. He'll now look to keep that high energy and elite play going as the Chiefs host the Bills on Sunday with a trip to Super Bowl LV on the line.