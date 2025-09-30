Tyreek Hill is apparently making the best of a tough situation following his devastating knee injury that occurred during the Dolphins' win over the Jets on Monday night.

To the surprise of everyone, the former All-Pro receiver smiled and waved to the crowd as he was carted off the field during the first half of Miami's eventual 27-21 win. Hill -- who was immediately hospitalized after dislocating his knee in the second quarter of Monday's game -- has continued to display positivity in his conversations with teammates.

One of Hill's teammates, offensive tackle Terron Armstead, posted a message on X stating that Hill "is in good spirits" while explaining the reasoning behind Hill's smiles as he exited the field.

As expected, Hill was a major topic following Miami's first win of the season. An eight-time Pro Bowl receiver and three-time All-Pro, Hill is just two years removed from his banner 2023 campaign that saw him lead the NFL in both receiving yards and touchdown receptions.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said that he was one of several teammates who able to speak to Hill prior to him getting carted off the field. He said that Hill's surprising smile as he exited the field is "just his personality."

"That's just who he is," Tagovailoa said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him."

Fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle, who referred to Hill "as my twin" during his postgame interview, spoke at length about Hill and what he has meant for not only himself but for the entire team. Waddle said that Hill encouraged him to keep his head in the game as he was getting carted off the field.

"He gives us everything he's got every time he's out there," Waddle said. "He brings the best out of not just me, but the whole team, the whole offense. He's just a high energy guy."

It will obviously take more than just one player to replace Hill's production and everything else he brings to the Dolphins' offense. Fortunately for Miami, it appears they have another playmaker who is ready to step up in tight end Darren Waller, who scored two touchdowns during Monday night's win, his first NFL game in 631 days.

"He's a legend, bro," Waddle said of Waller. "He's gonna help us out. He's gonna help us out a lot."