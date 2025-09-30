Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a gruesome-looking knee injury in the third quarter of Miami's "Monday Night Football" game against the Jets. He was carted off the field, quickly ruled out and taken to a local hospital, the team announced.

ESPN cameras captured Hill in a wheelchair leaving the stadium, with his leg in a brace and a staff member holding Hill's foot up to keep the leg straight.

The Dolphins were leading 10-3 less than two minutes after halftime when Hill caught a 10-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to convert a third-and-8. However, as Hill went to the ground out of bounds, his left leg got caught under him and bent at a very awkward angle.

According to ESPN sideline reporter Katie George, the training staffs of both teams worked quickly to help Hill, cutting off his cleat and the tape around his ankle/foot area to get his leg into a stabilizer. Players from both teams took a knee and then went over to offer support to Hill, who waved to the crowd as he exited the field on a cart.

Hill, 31, had 15 catches for 198 yards and a touchdown across the first three weeks of the season and was on his way to another big performance against the Jets with six catches for 67 yards.

Hill is in his fourth season with the Dolphins. After 1,710 receiving yards in his 2022 debut with Miami, he had an NFL-leading 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023 before a down 2024 when Tagovailoa missed significant time.

Tagovailoa had spoken highly of Hill's maturity and the relationship between the two just before the season began, and Hill was off to a solid start to this year. With Hill out, Jaylen Waddle becomes the Dolphins' de facto No. 1 wide receiver; Malik Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will likely see more snaps as well.