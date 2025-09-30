Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair his dislocated knee and multiple ligament tears from the gruesome injury he suffered in a 27-21 win over the Jets on Monday Night Football, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Per Rosenhaus, all damage was repaired in one procedure, and the goal is to have Hill ready for the start of next season.

Hill posted a video from the hospital bed earlier Tuesday prior to surgery to provide an update and thank fans for their support over the last day.

"I'm about to go in for this surgery, keep ya boy in your prayers. You guys have been awesome, 'Fins nation, just the whole entire NFL have been amazing, sending me lots of love, lots of prayers. I'm absolutely honored, granted the situation," he said pointing to his injured leg, "but I love you guys so much and hope to see you soon."

Rosenhaus said he rode in the ambulance to the hospital with Hill in the second half, the first time he's ever done that with a client.

"Are there any torn ligaments, is there torn cartilage, are there any broken bones, to check on the blood flow, any, god forbid, nerve damage?" Rosenhaus said in an interview with WSVN in Miami that aired after the game. "All of this is getting checked out. We don't know the extent of the injury. Doctors have told me he dislocated his knee, which I think was apparent for everyone who watched the horrific play.

"But what that means, and the extent of the damage, and whether he'll need surgery, to what extent, all of that we should find out within the next couple hours."

Hill was injured early in the third quarter following a first down reception when his leg bent awkwardly on the turf at the sideline. Footage showed Hill immediately go down in pain and call for assistance. Team medical personnel put an air cast on Hill's leg, and the former All-Pro waved to the crowd and smiled as he was carted off to the locker room.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after the game that Hill was undergoing further testing.

"He was probably in the best spirits of any player that I've ever seen [have] such a terrible experience," McDaniel said. "He immediately had wide eyes and was talking, 'I'm good, just make sure the guys get this win.' He was focused on the team."

Hill's fourth season in Miami ends with 21 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown.

Tua Tagovailoa losing his top threat in the passing game is unfortunate for a Dolphins team that, for the first time this season, appeared to play with confidence Monday night during their first win.

Tight end Darren Waller caught two touchdowns during his first start of the season.

"I feel like there will be a lot of guys in the receiver room that will have more opportunities to make plays. I have faith in them, especially from what I've seen over camp and the first few weeks," Waller said. "Football is a game and a business where you got to move forward. There is no replacing [Hill], but I feel like we got guys that can get the job done."