Miami Dolphins wide receiverTyreek Hill has been labeled as day-to-day by coach Mike McDaniel after the star injured his ankle during Monday night's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Hill suffered the injury late in the the first quarter and didn't return until the third quarter, but was limited and struggled to stay on the field because of his ailing ankle.

The MVP candidate was hit by Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-bunting behind the line of scrimmage, and the defensive back came down awkwardly on Hill's left ankle. Hill remained on the turf for a short time, but then got up and ran off the field.

Check out what happened below:

McDaniel said that, while he is always confident in Hill, he was keep contingency plans until Hill is able to return to the field, via the Miami Herald. McDaniel said it's "a little early to be that confident either way" about having Tyreek available vs. the Jets. "It was a painful ankle. Until he flat out tells me there's no doubt he's going to play, you always have to plan for everything."

The Dolphins' next game is an AFC East showdown at home against the 5-8 New York Jets.

Hill entered Monday night having recorded the most receiving yards (1,481) by any player through 12 team games in the Super Bowl era, and he's on pace for 2,098 receiving yards, which would break the NFL single-season record Calvin Johnson set back in 2012 (1,964 yards).