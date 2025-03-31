Months after first hinting he wanted to "open the door" to play elsewhere, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill reignited trade speculation this week, sharing several social media messages related to his potential availability. Head coach Mike McDaniel proceeded to downplay the chatter at Tuesday's NFL owners meetings, citing Hill's penchant for social media "antics" and insisting the Dolphins are "fully planning to move forward" with the Pro Bowl pass catcher in 2025.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier previously said Hill did not officially request a trade after the 2024 season, suggesting the wideout was simply "emotional" about Miami's 8-9 finish. McDaniel said Tuesday Hill has remained a steady presence at Dolphins facilities to start the offseason. "Planning" to retain a routinely outspoken player is different than actually doing so, however. And Hill has now made a recent habit of stirring up speculation regarding his future in Miami, despite once crowning himself a Dolphin for life.

Which other teams might come calling, even with Hill due close to $28 million at age 31 in 2025? Here are some potential destinations, in the event the Dolphins actually look to deal the veteran:

The Cowboys used to be addicted to the "splash move," but they've been stagnant as of late. Acquiring Hill would be the kind of blockbuster that vaults them back into the limelight, for better or worse. Hill is aging, but Dallas needs a proven running mate for CeeDee Lamb, as evidenced by the club's pursuit of Cooper Kupp. And they've still got more than $30 million in 2025 salary cap space.

Coach Sean Payton has been very complimentary of Hill's football IQ in the past, and it just so happens Denver could really use a playmaker for young quarterback Bo Nix, even with current No. 1 wideout Courtland Sutton in the midst of long-term contract talks. As a bonus, moving to the Mile High City would allow Hill to return to the AFC West for a couple shots at his old friends, the Kansas City Chiefs.

2025 NFL mock draft: Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders fly off the board as quarterbacks go in first two picks Garrett Podell

With Tom Brady helping call the shots as a minority owner, the Raiders are suddenly in win-now mode, putting Pete Carroll and Geno Smith at the helm as coach and quarterback, respectively. They still lack a bona fide No. 1 out wide, however, despite boasting close to $50 million in remaining cap space. Smith likes to air it out, and this would be another AFC West opportunity for the ex-Chiefs speedster.

Besides the continued AFC West trend, this one makes sense on multiple fronts: The Chargers could still sorely use a deep threat for Justin Herbert; youngster Ladd McConkey is best-suited working the middle, and Mike Williams is better-served in rotation at this point. They've got close to $31 million in cap space. And the sunny West Coast would surely also appeal to Hill after three years in Miami.