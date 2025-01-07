Tyreek Hill said repeatedly in 2024 that he intended to remain with the Miami Dolphins for the rest of his NFL career. After the Dolphins' last game of the 2024 season, however, the star wide receiver changed his tune, venting frustrations Sunday about his role on a non-playoff team and suggesting multiple times that he's going to "open the door" for a potential relocation ahead of the 2025 campaign.

"There's a lot of things that I need to reassess about my career," Hill told reporters after Miami fell to 8-9 on the year. "I just gotta do what's best for me and my family, whether that's here or wherever the case may be. I'm finna open that door for myself. ... I'm out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I gotta do what's best for my career. I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there."

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters Tuesday that Hill has not specifically requested a trade, suggesting the receiver was "emotional" about the season following Week 18's game. He added that he's had "productive" conversations with Hill, but did not commit to what's next.

Hill just restructured his contract with Miami this season, so a trade would require some financial gymnastics. But the Dolphins would avoid a lucrative $51.89 million payout to Hill in 2026 if they found a viable suitor, and considering Hill is just a year removed from logging a career-high 1,799 receiving yards, that doesn't seem implausible. Here's an early look at some logical candidates to call the Dolphins:

The Falcons paid big bucks to Kirk Cousins last offseason, but they're set to offload his future salary cap hits after turning to rookie Michael Penix Jr., whose big left arm flashed enough down the stretch to warrant additional help going into 2025. Hill could be viewed as a blue-chip missing piece for a now-younger offensive core, and as a bonus, he was born and raised in the Georgia area.

While Zay Flowers is an emerging star and the Ravens lean plenty on the combined rushing talent of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, this team clearly wanted additional help out wide when it acquired Diontae Johnson at the in-season trade deadline. Hill would be a much splashier swing, but his speed would give the rocket-armed Jackson the most prolific deep threat he's ever had.

Coach Matt LaFleur notably downplayed the notion his offense requires a bona fide No. 1 wideout prior to this season, but with Christian Watson consistently banged up, perhaps he'd rather secure Jordan Love a proven playoff-tested field-stretcher. With more than $60 million in projected cap space for 2025, it's not like the Packers couldn't meet Hill's contractual demands right out of the gate.

Hill spent years terrorizing the AFC West as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Chiefs' top rivals could sorely use wide receiver help after riding an old-school run-first attack to the postseason in Jim Harbaugh's first year atop the staff. They're set to have plenty of money after axing spendy vets to rebuild the wide receiver group in 2024. And Hill might make for a perfect complement to Ladd McConkey.

The ascending Commanders already deploy one of the NFL's best wideouts in Terry McLaurin, but they could afford to pursue an elite running mate, boasting a projected $99 million in 2025 salary cap space. Better yet, they've got a dynamic young quarterback in Jayden Daniels who could be appealing to Hill. After dealing Jahan Dotson, this team has a chance to get even better on the perimeter.