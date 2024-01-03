The home of Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill went up in flames on Wednesday afternoon as firefighters were seen battling the flames in Southwest Ranches. Areal footage of the scene shows Hill's mansion engulfed in heavy smoke as rescue crews, who were seen needing to cut into the roof of the home, worked to manage the fire.

Hill was at practice at the time of the incident and upon learning of the event left the team facility in Miami Gardens, a team spokesman told 7News Miami. Everyone at the residence was able to get out of the house and was safe. Hill could later be seen arriving at the scene and watching crews work on getting the situation under control from afar.

"Tyreek has been in communication with his family," the Dolphins said in a statement, via WSVN.com. "Everyone is out of the house and safe at this time. He has also left practice to deal with the situation."

The Florida mansion was purchased in 2022 for $6.9 million, according to property records. The 9,300-square-foot residence includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a home theater, a full-sized basketball court, a pool, and two guest houses, per NBC Miami.

Hill joined the Dolphins in the spring of 2022 after being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs. Immediately following that trade, the receiver inked a four-year, $120 million extension with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed. This season, he leads the NFL with 1,717 receiving yards.