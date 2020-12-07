Patrick Mahomes just missed connecting with Tyreek Hill on what would have been a 60-yard touchdown during the second quarter of the Chiefs' Sunday night game against the visiting Broncos. Or did he? The issue was that Mahomes did complete his pass to Hill, who managed to corral the ball but seemed unaware that it never hit the ground. After the play was ruled as an incomplete pass, the Chiefs did not challenge, choosing to punt before they got a clear look at the replay.

As you can see below, Hill beat Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye before juggling Mahomes' pass in the end zone. Hill, unbeknownst to him, managed to keep the ball from hitting the ground after he was hit from behind in the end zone.

While Andy Reid and the Chiefs' offense lamented the lost touchdown on the sideline, the Broncos took a 10-3 lead after Drew Lock hit Tim Patrick for a seven-yard score. The Chiefs, who have not lost to the Broncos since September of 2015, are in jeopardy of falling further behind the undefeated Steelers in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed. You can follow all the action from the Sunday Night Football matchup in our live blog.