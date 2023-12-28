There have been a lot of great receivers in NFL history, but none of them have ever done what Tyreek Hill is on the verge of accomplishing.

If Hill finishes with at least 59 receiving yards against the Ravens on Sunday, that will give him 1,700 yards for the season. The reason that's notable is because it would make Hill the first player in NFL history to hit that number twice in his career. Only 11 players have ever finished a season with at least 1,700 receiving yards and none of them have ever done it twice.

The fact that Hill is on the verge of making this happen really puts into perspective just how impressive his career has been so far. The NFL has seen its fair share of special receivers -- from Jerry Rice to Calvin Johnson to Randy Moss -- but none of them have ever hit 1,700 yards twice in their career.

Only a handful of receivers have even come close to hitting the mark twice. Antonio Brown was on the verge of making it happen, but he fell 2 yards short (In his two best seasons, he went for 1,834 yards and 1,698 yards).

Calvin Johnson, who holds the NFL's single-season record for most receiving yards, wasn't even able to make it happen. Although he set the NFL record with 1,964 yards in 2012, he didn't reach 1,700 yards during any other season in his career (His second-best season came in 2011 when he hit 1,681 yards).

Jerry Rice is widely considered to be the greatest receiver in NFL history, but the former 49ers receiver wasn't able to hit the 1,700-yard mark twice in his career. Rice finished with 1,848 yards in 1995, but his next highest number was 1,570, which came in 1986.

Julio Jones also came close to hitting 1,700 yards twice, but he wasn't able to do it. The former Falcons receiver finished with 1,871 yards in 2015 and he came close to hitting 1,700 in 2018, but he ended up falling 23 yards short during a year where he finished with 1,677 receiving yards.

The surprising thing with Hill is that if he does hit 1,700 yards again, it means that the two best seasons of his career will have come with the Dolphins. Although he played with Patrick Mahomes, Hill never topped even 1,500 yards during his six years in Kansas City.

Although Hill has an advantage over the aforementioned receivers because he gets to play 17 games -- compared to their 16 games -- it should be noted that Hill actually missed a game this year, so he's likely going to hit 1,700 yards in just 16 games.

Hill's original goal this year was to become the first player in NFL history to hit 2,000 receiving yards, and although that might not happen, he'll probably be more than happy to settle for becoming the first player in NFL history to his 1,700 yards twice in his career.