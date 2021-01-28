Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller might not be the first guy who comes to mind when you think "fastest player in the NFL," but, according to him, he owns that title. While on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday, he was asked about going up against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a foot race. He has all the confidence in the world that he would finish first.

When asked about going head-to-head against the guy nicknamed "cheetah" for his speed, here's what Miller said:

"Oh, I'm taking me every day of the week. I'll take me over anybody. Tyreek is unbelievable, super quick, unbelievable talent. But if we're talking about a race, I've got all the confidence in myself going up against anybody."

Miller was asked if he believes he's the fastest player in the league, to which he said, "Yes sir." They do say confidence is key.

Hill heard the comments and responded with on Twitter, writing "Hell of a player good for him," with a smile emoji.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also responded to Miller's claims, and took his teammates side.

"That's an interesting take. You've got to have confidence though, I'll give him that," Mahomes said. "He is a fast dude. He's a great receiver. But I like my guy."

Both wide receivers will have the chance to show off their speed during Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.