Bettors looking for action on the 2021 Super Bowl continue to weigh their options over the hundreds of available Super Bowl LV prop bets featuring the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One of the many popular prop bets is proving to be those that include Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill has been nothing short of special this year. Counting the postseason, he has caught 104 passes for 1,558 yards and 15 touchdowns with 24 explosive plays of 20 or more yards. He has caught 17 of 21 passes thrown his way during the playoffs.

Among the top Tyreek Hill prop bets for Super Bowl LV from William Hill Sportsbook include the over-under 6.5 receptions. There are also Tyreek Hill odds for his total number of receiving yards, the odds he will register the first touchdown of the 2021 Super Bowl and his total number of yards per reception. Where are the best values in prop bets involving Tyreek Hill? Before making any Super Bowl 55 prop picks, be sure to see the Tyreek Hill prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the latest Tyreek Hill props from William Hill and revealed its best bets.

Top Tyreek Hill prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the Tyreek Hill prop bets the model recommends: Hill goes over the 6.5 number of receptions. Over the past two postseasons, Hill has caught 34 of 48 passes for 495 yards (14.6 average) and two touchdowns. That includes a nine-catch, 105-yard performance against the San Francisco 49ers in last year's Super Bowl. In five seasons, Hill has increasingly been a popular target in Kansas City's offense and has 13 career games of eight or more receptions.

One of Hill's top career games was against the Buccaneers this season. On Nov. 29, he torched the league's 21st-ranked passing defense for 13 receptions for 269 yards (20.7 average) and three touchdowns. Hill's TDs were for 20, 44 and 75 yards. The Buccaneers allowed a nine-catch performance against Green Bay's Davante Adams in the NFC Championship Game and allowed Washington's Cam Sims to catch seven passes in the wild-card round. The model is projecting that Hill grabs 7.2 receptions in Super Bowl LV, making the over the easy choice on this prop.

Other Tyreek Hill prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Tyreek Hill receiving yards: Go over 90.5 yards, model is projecting 101

Tyreek Hill yards per reception: Go over 13.6 yards, model is projecting 14.0

Tyreek Hill to score the first touchdown: Take +650, model is projecting first touchdown in 14.3 percent of simulations

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model is high on a Super Bowl prop bet that pays out nearly 7-1. You need to see the model's top 20 Super Bowl prop bets before making any Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks.

Which Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop pays almost 7-1? And what other Super Bowl LV prop bets does the model love for the big game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 55 prop bets, all from the model that's up almost $7,900 on top-rated NFL picks.