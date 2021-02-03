With hundreds of Super Bowl LV prop bets available, bettors will have to sift through their best options for the 2021 Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the game just a few days away, among the more popular options involve dynamic Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Since Week 1, Hill has 104 receptions for 1,558 yards. In the postseason, Hill has caught 17 passes for 282 yards, a 16.6 average.

Some of the top Tyreek Hill prop bets for this year from William Hill Sportsbook include his number of receptions at 6.5 and the odds he will score the first touchdown of the 2021 Super Bowl. There are also Tyreek Hill odds for over-under for yards per reception and the over-under for the total number of his receiving yards.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the latest Tyreek Hill props from William Hill and revealed its best bets.

Top Tyreek Hill prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the Hill prop bets the model recommends: He goes over 6.5 receptions. Hill has been trending that direction this whole season. During the regular season, Hill has caught five or more passes in 11 games including the playoffs, and double-digit receptions including in the Chiefs' Nov. 29 matchup at Tampa Bay. He has five or more catches in 20 games over the past two years. Since the start of 2019, Hill is averaging 5.5 receptions per game, including 6.8 in his five postseason games.

Although Tampa Bay's defense limited Green Bay's Davante Adams to 7.4 yards per catch in the NFC Championship Game, he still caught nine passes and had at least one key drop. Six other Packers had three or more catches. The model is projecting that Hill reaches 7.2 catches, making the over the clear-cut choice on this prop.

Other Tyreek Hill prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Tyreek Hill receptions: Go over 6.5, model is projecting 7.2

Tyreek Hill receiving yards: Go over 90.5 yards, model is projecting 101

Tyreek Hill yards per reception: Go over 13.6 yards, model is projecting 14.0

Tyreek Hill to score the first touchdown: Take +650, model is projecting first touchdown in 14.3 percent of simulations

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

