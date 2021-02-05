Bettors will be eyeing the hundreds of Super Bowl LV prop bets with the 2021 Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs set to get underway at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS. Among the more popular prop bets involve Tyreek Hill, one of the Chiefs' top wide receivers. Hill has been dynamic and has rolled up the receiving yardage this season, averaging 13.8 yards per catch or more in three consecutive games and in 10 games this season and postseason combined. He averaged over 20 yards per catch in four games, including the Nov. 29 matchup at Tampa Bay.

Some of the top Tyreek Hill prop bets from William Hill Sportsbook include the over-under of 6.5 receptions. Other popular prop bets include the odds he will score the first touchdown of the 2021 Super Bowl. There are also Tyreek Hill odds for his number of receiving yards and his yards per reception. Where are the best values in prop bets involving Tyreek Hill? Before you make your Super Bowl 55 prop picks, be sure to see the Tyreek Hill prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the latest Tyreek Hill props from William Hill and revealed its best bets.

Top Tyreek Hill prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the Hill prop bets the model recommends: He goes over the 6.5 number of receptions. When Hill catches a pass, he usually moves the chains. In 17 regular and postseason games this season, Hill has registered 102 catches with 24 explosive plays of 20 or more yards and has 582 yards after the catch, including 152 in two playoff games. His best game this season was at Tampa Bay on Nov. 29 when he caught 13 of 15 targeted passes for 269 yards (20.7 average) and three touchdowns.

In the regular-season meeting with the Chiefs, Tampa Bay's pass defense was gashed early as the Chiefs built a 17-0 lead and held on for a 27-24 win. The Buccaneers gave up a total of 462 passing yards on 37 receptions, including 75, 44 and 20-yard TD passes to Hill. Tampa Bay finished the regular season with the 21st-best pass defense in the league.

The model is projecting that Hill reaches 7.2 receptions in the game, making the over the clear-cut choice on this prop.

Other Tyreek Hill prop picks from SportsLine's model:

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model is high on a Super Bowl prop bet that pays out nearly 7-1. You need to see the model's top 20 Super Bowl prop bets before making any Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks.

Which Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop pays almost 7-1? And what other Super Bowl LV prop bets does the model love for the big game?