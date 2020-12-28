Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said earlier this season he would never have to "pull a DK Metcalf" -- chasing down a defender to save a play after an interception -- because his quarterback doesn't throw picks. As if it was scripted, not long after the statement, Hill had to do just that.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception at the goal line against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with Foyesade Oluokun coming up with the turnover. Oluokun managed to break through traffic of red jerseys and broke a few tackles, taking off with his sights at the end zone.

"Cheetah" then had to turn on the speed to catch up with him, just as Metcalf did earlier this season.

Take a look at how the play transpired:

The play shows a resemblance to to Metcalf's, when the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver chased Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker to prevent a pick-6.

Here is Metcalf's play, for comparison:

Hill previously said, "The DK Metcalf play, that was a real nice play, but unfortunately for me, I would never be able to showcase that because Patrick never throws interceptions. So there you have it."

Oh, the irony.

Mahomes has six interceptions this season, his second most since entering the league. Four of those picks have come in the last three weeks. With the team's 17-14 win over the Falcons, the Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and will be the only team in the conference to have a bye in the 2020 playoffs and home-field advantage throughout.