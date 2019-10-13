Tyreek Hill reportedly will be active for Chiefs, playing first game since season opener

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to get a major boost for their offense as wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be active for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hill has not played since the season opener with a shoulder injury, but signs pointed towards a return when he was listed as questionable earlier in the week.

Hill left the Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars early after a hard tackle made by Jalen Ramsey. He was carted off the sideline and into the locker room for evaluation by the Chiefs' medical staff. He was then transported to a local hospital for further tests. He did not fracture his collarbone, but did suffer a sort of dislocation.

The Chiefs were reportedly optimistic Hill could play in Week 6, which is a huge boost given Sammy Watkins is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

On the field, Hill has been arguably the most dangerous deep-ball receiver in the NFL. Hill has 225 catches for 3,271 yards and 25 touchdowns (14.5 yards per catch) in 48 career games. Last season, Hill led the NFL with 15.0 yards per touch, finishing with 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns (17.0 yards per catch). A Pro Bowler all three seasons in the league, Hill led the NFL in punt return yards (592), yards per return (15.2) and touchdowns (two) in his rookie season of 2016. He has five return touchdowns and is averaging 12.0 yards per punt return in his career.

The Chiefs offense, already averaging 29.6 points per game, gets a huge boost in the passing game with Hill's return.