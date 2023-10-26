After missing Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury, it appears Tyreek Hill is already feeling better. The Dolphins star wide receiver was back at practice Thursday.

The best news for the Dolphins is that Hill didn't appear to be limited at all. According to NFL Network, the receiver was able to do nearly everything that he normally does at practice.

Hill was asked by reporters after practice if he was injured or working through some pain. Here's how he responded:

"Na I just wanted some attention, man," said Hill. "Because my mom wouldn't talk to me yesterday, so I needed some attention from somebody. I'm good though."

Hill was then asked if he was playing Sunday vs. the New England Patriots.

"Yeah baby. I'm good baby."

The fact that Hill was back at practice was a good sign for the Dolphins. Hill's absence Wednesday raised a few eyebrows around the NFL and that's mostly for two reasons. For one, hip injuries can be finicky and a serious one can sideline a player for several weeks. Also, Tua Tagovailoa made some comments that seemed to insinuate that Hill might miss a game or two.

The QB had said Wednesday that they might not see Hill again until "down the line."

"I don't think anyone can emulate what Tyreek does on the field," Tagovailoa said, via the Miami Herald. "His speed, his cuts in and out of breaks. I don't think there's anyone that can emulate him. He's in his own league. He's one of a kind. But needless to say, I think people forget about the things Jaylen Waddle can do, the things that he already has done for our team since his rookie year. And there's a lot of other guys that I think you can't sleep on.

"If we couldn't have Tyreek, that would be tough. But the show goes on. You've got to continue to play. And somewhere down the line, we're going to get Tyreek back. And it has to be one of those things where you never lift your foot off the gas and you don't lose that rhythm as a team or as a unit."

Not having Hill for Miami's Week 8 matchup would have been a key blow to the offense. Hill has been arguably the top skill position player in the entire NFL this season and is currently on pace to exceed 2,000 yards receiving. Naturally, eliminating that from the Dolphins offense would be a significant loss.

On top of Hill, the Dolphins were without running back Raheem Mostert (ankle) during Wednesday's practice and saw fellow wideout Waddle -- who was in and out of their Week 7 matchup against Philadelphia with a back injury -- listed as limited.