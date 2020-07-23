Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Chris Jones predicts the Chiefs will win 5 Super Bowl rings ( 2:19 )

While the Kansas City Chiefs were riding high after their Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the hype reached a whole new level this offseason when general manager Brett Veach was able to re-sign stars Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones. Now more than ever, it appears the Chiefs are on the verge of a dynasty, and Jones fanned those flames earlier this week when he claimed that "this is only the beginning." Jones went full LeBron James mode -- claiming that the Chiefs will win five-plus Super Bowl championships in the near future.

If you think Jones has high expectations, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is wanting even more. The four-time Pro Bowler believes the Chiefs are on the verge of an NBA-like dynasty, and they will be chasing a level of success that surpasses one of the greatest athletes of all time.

"Well, I'm not gonna say he's telling a fib," Hill said when asked about Jones' comments, via ESPN's Adam Teicher. "But Chris Jones, he's definitely a man of his word, and we're definitely creating something special here in KC, so I don't see why not. Why say five? Why not go seven rings? Right now we're just chasing [Michael] Jordan, so that's what we do. So I'm going over five, and I'm saying seven."

Jordan won six NBA Championships during his time with the Chicago Bulls -- which is tied with the amount of Super Bowls both the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have won during their time in the NFL. No NFL franchise has won seven championships, but Hill has clearly labeled that as Kansas City's goal. The Chiefs already have two on their resume: last season's win over the 49ers, and their 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV the year before the NFL-AFL merger.

It's very difficult to establish an NFL dynasty that is measured by multiple Super Bowl wins in a short amount of time. No team has been able to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the Patriots did so in 2005. This is not the first time that we have theorized an NFL team may have been on the verge of a dynasty, but it has usually ended up proving much harder to repeat than previously thought. Still, with a leader like Mahomes who has an incredible resume at just 24, Kansas City can at least be cautiously optimistic about its future.