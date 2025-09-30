This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Happy Tuesday! Brent Brookhouse here to take you through all the sports news you need to know to get your day going and prep you for a shockingly big day of live sports.

While the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader ended another week of football action in the college and pros, Tuesday brings the start of the MLB playoffs, a massive Game 5 to determine a WNBA finalist and the start of the second week of Champions League action. So have a cup of coffee and start thinking about lunch and dinner options because you can be strapped in for nearly a full day of meaningful sports action.

Before the games begin, let's get you up to speed on all the news you need to know.

🏈 Five things to know Tuesday

⚾ Do not miss this: The MLB playoffs are upon us

Getty Images

The MLB playoffs get underway on Tuesday with four games on the schedule. The first game starts at 1 p.m. ET, with the Guardians hosting the Tigers after Cleveland's ferocious late-season comeback to steal the AL Central from Detroit. While there is plenty of intrigue in that clash, much attention will be on the 6 p.m. battle between historic rivals when the Yankees welcome the Red Sox to New York.

Shohei Ohtani starting and closing a game for the Dodgers and Aaron Judge setting an American League record for intentional walks in a single postseason are among our bold predictions for the MLB playoffs. We also have eight picks for players who may see breakout moments during the playoffs.

Matt Snyder took a look at the offenses of each playoff team to rank them, with Cleveland's small-ball approach ranking last, and the Yankees -- by benefit of having Judge -- at No. 1.

Snyder: "While some other playoff teams are missing a superstar centerpiece, the Yankees have the best one. Yes, I'm declaring Aaron Judge the best hitter in baseball, with all due respect to Ohtani and what Raleigh has done this year. Judge led the majors in batting average (.331), on-base percentage (.457) and slugging percentage (.688). He homered 53 times, drove home 114 and scored 137 runs.



It isn't just Judge, though. Cody Bellinger had a big year. Trent Grisham had probably the most unlikely breakout season of anyone, finishing with 34 home runs. Jazz Chisholm Jr. was a 30-30 guy. Ben Rice and Austin Wells both topped 20 home runs. And a now-healthy Giancarlo Stanton hit .273/.350/.594 with 24 home runs and 66 RBI in only 77 games."

One team not in the conversation is the Mets, after the team suffered a brutal collapse and missed the playoffs entirely. Owner Steve Cohen called the result "unacceptable," but the team chose to retain manager Carlos Mendoza for 2026.

🏈 Dolphins, Broncos pick up Monday Night Football wins

Getty Images

The Jets outgained the Dolphins by more than 100 yards and averaged 7.1 yards per play to Miami's 5.4, but it was the Dolphins who picked up the win in a battle of teams who entered "Monday Night Football" 0-3. The difference came down to turnovers (and the Jets committing 13 penalties for 101 yards), with New York losing three fumbles in the game, leading to a 27-21 loss in an otherwise winnable game. Miami now has a chance to enjoy picking up their first win of the season, but likely will have to figure out how to navigate the rest of the year after the aforementioned injury to Hill.

In the other "MNF" game, the Joe Burrow-less Bengals managed just a field goal in a 28-3 road game loss to the Broncos. Our Tyler Sullivan said Cincinnati's issues run deeper than Burrow being sidelined by injury.

Sullivan: "The conversation around Cincinnati's offensive struggles will naturally gravitate toward the quarterback position. And while that's certainly part of the problem, it goes deeper than Jake Browning. The Bengals repeatedly shot themselves in the foot with mistakes that had little to do with QB play. They committed 11 accepted penalties -- six on offense (mostly on the offensive line), one on defense and four on special teams. That's undisciplined football, and it falls squarely on coach Zac Taylor. On top of that, the defense couldn't get off the field, allowing Denver to rack up 512 yards of total offense. The issues extend well beyond the deficiencies under center."

⚽ Week 2 of the Champions League starts Tuesday



Getty Images

The world's biggest annual soccer competition resumes play with nine matches on Tuesday, all streaming live on Paramount+. Some titans of the sport will be in action, including Real Madrid, Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich. The action will continue on Wednesday, which includes a massive showdown between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Ahead of the start of Tuesday's action, you can check out our Champions League burning questions as well as a look at our predictions and our picks for best bets.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ Club Brugge at Atalanta, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Real Madrid at Kairat Almaty, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Game 1: Tigers at Guardians, 1 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Game 1: Padres at Cubs, 3 p.m. on ABC

⚽ Eintracht Frankfurt at Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Tottenham Hotspur at Bodo/Glim, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Benfica at Chelsea, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Liverpool at Galatasaray, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Slavia Prague at Internazionale, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Ajax Amsterdam at Marseille, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Bayern Munich at Pafos, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Game 1: Red Sox at Yankees, 6 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Game 1: Reds at Dodgers, 9 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Game 5: Fever at Aces, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2