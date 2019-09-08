Tyreek Hill suffers shoulder injury vs. Jaguars, team to run additional tests

What began as a stout battle between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs morphed to one filled with concern from both sides of the trench.

Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles paid for a great 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver D.J. Chark with his health, taking a big hit as he delivered the throw and having quickly been ruled out of the game after heading to the X-ray room for evaluation. Not long after Foles exited the game, speedy Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered an apparent shoulder injury following a tackle by All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and Hill was carted off the sideline and into the locker room for evaluation by the Kansas City medical staff.

He was officially ruled out shortly thereafter.

Two days after signing a three-year, $54 million extension with the Chiefs, and following a tumultuous offseason, the team is holding their breath there isn't a major issue of any sort with their star wideout, who will receive additional tests this week on his shoulder.

Per source, Tyreek Hill injured his collarbone; he's getting tests on it. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 8, 2019

This is a developing story.

The high-powered Hill is integral to the success of the Chiefs, even though they did fine dismantling the Jaguars without him thanks to the prowess of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a career day from Sammy Watkins. The latter hasn't proven durable himself in seasons past, so the sooner Kansas City can get Hill back on the field -- the better.