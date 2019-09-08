Tyreek Hill suffers shoulder injury vs. Jaguars, ruled out of Chiefs season opener
The Chiefs offense got off to a hot start, but now they're worried about the best wide receiver on the roster
What began as a stout battle between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs has morphed to one filled with concern from both sides of the trench.
Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles paid for a great 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver D.J. Chark with his health, taking a big hit as he delivered the throw and having quickly been ruled out of the game after heading to the X-ray room for evaluation. Not long after Foles exited the game, speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered an apparent shoulder injury following a tackle by All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and Hill was carted off the sideline and into the locker room for evaluation by the Chiefs medical staff.
He has officially been ruled out.
Two days after signing a three-year, $54 million extension with the Chiefs, and following a tumultuous offseason he'd love to put in his rearview, the team is holding their breath there isn't a major issue of any sort with their star wideout.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
NFL Week 1 scores, highlights, updates
All of the best highlights from Week 1 are right here
-
Foles exits vs. Chiefs, won't return
There's a dark cloud of concern now hovering over the new-look Jaguars
-
Adam Thielen scores touchdown
Vikings take advantage of blocked punt to score on first possession
-
NFL DFS, SNF: Picks, strategy, lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Rosenhaus: Brown will fit in with Pats
Drew Rosenhaus is convinced that the Antonio Brown situation will work in New England
-
Marquise Brown will play for Ravens
The Ravens first round pick is active after missing the majority of the preseason with an injury