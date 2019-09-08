Tyreek Hill suffers shoulder injury vs. Jaguars, ruled out of Chiefs season opener

What began as a stout battle between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs has morphed to one filled with concern from both sides of the trench.

Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles paid for a great 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver D.J. Chark with his health, taking a big hit as he delivered the throw and having quickly been ruled out of the game after heading to the X-ray room for evaluation. Not long after Foles exited the game, speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered an apparent shoulder injury following a tackle by All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and Hill was carted off the sideline and into the locker room for evaluation by the Chiefs medical staff.

He has officially been ruled out.

Two days after signing a three-year, $54 million extension with the Chiefs, and following a tumultuous offseason he'd love to put in his rearview, the team is holding their breath there isn't a major issue of any sort with their star wideout.