Seemingly out of nowhere, the Chiefs decided to shop six-time Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill over a week into free agency season. It reportedly came down to the Dolphins and Jets, with Hill ultimately being traded to Miami, who plan to sign him to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $72.2 million guaranteed.

The Dolphins get an explosive wideout who at 28 should still be in the middle of his prime. Last season, Hill caught a career-high 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns. The Chiefs, who owe a significant part of their Super Bowl LIV championship to Hill's efforts, received a bounty of draft picks that they will use to help bolster a roster that has hosted the previous four AFC championship games.

Here's our trade grades along with the reported terms of the deal.

Miami received:

WR Tyreek Hill



Kansas City received:

2022 1st-round pick (No. 29 overall)



2022 2nd-round pick (No. 50 overall)



2022 4th-round pick



4th and 6th-round picks in 2023 NFL Draft



Dolphins: A-

Miami made a major splash Wednesday by acquiring Hill, a player who should fit like a glove inside new head coach Mike McDaniels offense. The Dolphins now possess one of the NFL's best receiving duos in Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who caught 104 passes during his rookie season. Hill's presence should bring out the best in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is looking for a breakout season after two good but not great campaigns. In large, Hill's presence should help bolster a Dolphins offense that oftentimes failed to carry its weight over the past two seasons.

If there's a negative, it's the fact that, by giving away their first and second-round picks in this year's draft, the Dolphins deprived themselves the chance of filling other roster needs, particularly at linebacker and on their offensive and defensive lines. Hill's salary may also create issues down the line as it relates to building a deep, competitive roster.

From a PR standpoint, this was a great move for the Dolphins, a franchise that hasn't given their fans much to cheer about in the 20-plus years since Dan Marino's retirement. Miami is clearly in win-now mode and, with the addition of Hill, have better positioned themselves to compete with the rest of the beasts in the AFC East.

Chiefs: B-

Patrick Mahomes probably wasn't a happy camper upon hearing the news of Hill's trade. The quarterback and receiver enjoyed a highly successful partnership that included over 40 touchdowns over the past four years. Mahomes still has Travis Kelce, but he will need to develop more strong connections with the rest of the Chiefs' receiving corps, a unit that recently lost Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle in free agency.

Kansas City did bring in JuJu Smith-Schuster, but given his lack of production following Antonio Brown's departure from Pittsburgh, the Chiefs needs to bring in more playmakers before the start of the season. Look for the Chiefs to do just that in the draft while also taking another look at the remaining free agent pool.

If the Chiefs can replace Hill with capable players who can help them continue on their current roll, this grade will ultimately be remembered in a more favorable light. But as it currently stands, it's safe to say that parting ways with Hill has put the Chiefs' odds at hosting a fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game in serious jeopardy.