All is not well with the Miami Dolphins. Besides losing in embarrassing fashion to Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts to open the 2025 NFL season, the ailing AFC East squad is struggling to foster fans' belief in any kind of rebound. It might not be long before the team starts selling top players, too.

Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is once again the subject of trade rumors, with NBC Sports' Mike Florio reporting on the "Rich Eisen Show" this week that both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing a potential deal for the All-Pro. The chatter comes months after Hill first ignited trade speculation by saying he wanted to "open the door" for a fresh start, though Dolphins brass downplayed it as frustration.

Any move for Hill would represent a significant risk. Now 31, the ex-Chiefs star endured a decline in production in 2024, and he's currently under NFL investigation for the latest in a long line of alleged off-field transgressions. This is why Hill doesn't have much actual trade value, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, who also reports a reunion with the Chiefs is considered unlikely.

Still, if the NFL doesn't enact any discipline before the close of the 2025 season, it's possible a contender could seek to incorporate Hill's proven speed as an in-season rental.

With that in mind, here are some potential suitors for Hill, provided the Dolphins are open to a trade:

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the face of the Cardinals' wide receiver corps, and Trey McBride offers Kyler Murray another safety valve over the middle. But Hill would give Arizona a true one-two punch out wide, allowing Murray to chuck it deep for even more splash plays. With the San Francisco 49ers once again riddled by injuries, the NFC West is wide open. After starting 2025 on a winning note, perhaps the Cardinals are primed for a blockbuster. Head coach Jonathan Gannon saw firsthand with the Philadelphia Eagles what a big-name receiver addition can do to elevate the guy under center.

Coach Sean Payton has been very complimentary of Hill's football IQ in the past, and it just so happens Denver could still use an added playmaker for young quarterback Bo Nix, even with current No. 1 wideout Courtland Sutton secure on a new contract; tight end Evan Engram is banged up, and Marvin Mims Jr. remains unproven as a speedy No. 2 on the perimeter. As a bonus, moving to the Mile High City would allow Hill to return to the AFC West for a couple of shots at his old friends, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nico Collins is a bona fide No. 1 for C.J. Stroud, and the Texans also added both Christian Kirk and rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel this year. But Kirk is banged up and Stroud is still trying to right the ship as a passer. Hill would instantly offer the Texans a field-stretching upgrade, ensuring Houston has an even greater chance at swiping the open AFC South. And we know coach DeMeco Ryans and Co. are willing to take chances on more mercurial characters, such as new safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Geno Smith just got done airing it out with youngsters like Dont'e Thornton Jr., manning significant roles opposite proven pass-catchers like Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers. But this group is squarely in win-now mode under coach Pete Carroll, so what could another playmaker hurt? Minority owner Tom Brady once went to bat for another troubled wideout in Antonio Brown. Maybe he'd sign off on a similar rental of Hill if it meant outfitting the Raiders with more firepower to challenge the crowded AFC West.

Pittsburgh Steelers

At this point, it just feels wrong not to include the Steelers for any big name on the market. General manager Omar Khan has quickly transformed Pittsburgh, typically a patient and restrained organization, into a magnet for dramatic roster turnover. Yes, DK Metcalf was already brought in to be Aaron Rodgers' top target. But the Steelers kept searching for wideout help even afterward. And we know they put up with some strong personalities, at least for a little while. If the mission really is Super Bowl or bust, this one doesn't feel all that impossible.