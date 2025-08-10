As the Miami Dolphins continue through the preseason, wide receiver Tyreek Hill's immediate role, as well as long-term plans, is under increased scrutiny. This stems from an oblique injury that sidelined him in training camp in addition to lingering questions about his relationship with the organization.

Hill, who last winter told reporters "I'm out" following a season-ending loss to the New York Jets, spent the offseason working to repair trust inside the locker room. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said in July that the two are "still continuing to rebuild" their relationship, adding that regaining chemistry "is still a work in progress" for the entire team.

Hill has said he refocused in the offseason, training harder and spending more time with family after missing the playoffs for the first time in his career. Still, the combination of his current injury and the fallout from last season has led some around the league to wonder whether his tenure in Miami could be nearing a crossroads.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that other teams have eyes on the situation.

"So his status is uncertain, with an oblique injury right now, as for when he gets back in the lineup, is still up in the air," Fowler said on SportsCenter. "Right now, I have talked to a few teams that are at least monitoring his future a little bit. Could he be a potential trade target?

"I know the Dolphins earlier this summer were telling teams, no, we're not trading Tyreek Hill. But they just wonder, is he going to be available? It could be wishful thinking. Maybe they want him to be available, but he's a player that when I bring up the teams and say, 'Who's sort of a trade target you're watching?' They bring up Tyreek Hill, so we'll see. He's a big option for Tua and that'd be a major move if they did move away from him."

Hill, 31, enters his fourth season in Miami after the blockbuster 2022 Kansas City Chiefs trade. He posted 81 receptions last year for 959 yards and six touchdowns -- his lowest marks since 2019, when injuries limited him to 12 games.