For one team, it was the play of their season and for another, it was a viral moment for all the wrong reasons. The Week 8 battle between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders ended in a 52-yard Hail Mary pass from Jayden Daniels to Noah Brown as time expired to end the game.

The Commanders won the battle between the No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and No. 2 overall pick, Daniels. Not long after fans around the NFL were marveling about the incredible play, fans were pointing out one Bears' player's shortcomings on the play.

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was interacting with fans in the stands while the play was live, taunting some opposing fans, turned the opposite way of the rest of the players on the field.

Stevenson thought the game was over, but shortly found out the play was far from finished. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said afterward that Stevenson was assigned to box out Brown on the final play, per The Athletic, but came in late and tipped the ball to Brown, only making the situation look even worse.

Not only did Stevenson's actions potentially lose Chicago the game, he's now getting a one-week demotion. Stevenson will reportedly not start in the Bears game against the Arizona Cardinals because of what happened last week. He is still expected to be active and will play, switching off with cornerback Terell Smith and the demotion is not expected to last longer than this week.

Stevenson has already apologized for his actions and the team is reportedly happy with how he's handled the backlash.

"To Chicago and teammates my apologies for lack of awareness and focus .... The game ain't over until zeros hit the clock. Can't take anything for granted. Notes taken, improvement will happen. #Beardown," Stevenson posted on social media.

He also reporters, "I know I let them down and those guys hold me to a higher standard such as everybody in this building. ... I let the moment get too big and it's something that can never happen again."

The 24-year-old started six games this season and has 35 tackles, with six breakups and an interception returned for a touchdown.