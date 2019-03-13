Tyrod Taylor agrees to two-year contract with Chargers to be Philip Rivers' backup
Taylor is heading west following a season with the Browns
Last year's Chargers really depended on Philip Rivers staying healthy, with Geno Smith and Cardale Jones backing him up. This year, with Rivers turning 38 in December, they don't want to take too many chances. The Chargers agreed to terms with quarterback Tyrod Taylor on a two-year contract, per Ian Rapoport.
Last year, Taylor started just two games for the Browns, which ended in a tie and a loss. He completed 42 of 85 passes for 473 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a total of four games played. Rookie sensation Baker Mayfield would eventually take his starting job.
Taylor was traded to the Browns from the Bills before last season. This free agency cycle, he was most closely affiliated with the Dolphins, who appear intent on moving on from Ryan Tannehill with Adam Gase now out of Miami.
The Saints kept their backup quarterback by signing Teddy Bridgewater to an extension, so the quarterback market is slim. For the Chargers, it's a solid move as they gear up to make another run with their veteran QB at the helm.
