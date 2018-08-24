Tyrod Taylor injures hand in Browns' preseason game vs. Eagles, Baker Mayfield takes field

Browns coach Hue Jackson has made it clear for months that Tyrod Taylor would be the starting quarterback when the regular season begins. With the opener just two weeks away, he may be forced to go with Plan B because Taylor injured his non-throwing hand while going to the turf against late in the first quarter of Cleveland's Week 3 preseason game against Philadelphia.

Taylor was injured on the Browns' second drive of the game. After reaching the Eagles' 1-yard line, Taylor threw three consecutive incompletions and instead of kicking a field goal, Cleveland went for it on fourth down. Another pass play was called, Taylor was flushed from the pocket, rolled left and again threw incomplete before landing awkwardly on his left hand. He quickly popped up holding his arm as he jogged off the field. Moments later, Taylor, without his helmet, walked to the locker room.

The implications are huge for the Browns. If Taylor is sidelined for any length of time, Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, would be elevated to starter. And while fans and media have been clamoring for Mayfield to see the field sooner rather than later, a former first-overall pick for the Browns has cautioned against it.

"It's a big jump," Tim Couch said at the start of training camp. "I don't care how high a level you played at in college. I played in the SEC, a very fast conference, a very physical conference, but it was still a huge jump for me getting used to the speed of the game and the size of the players and just learning how complex defenses can get.

"...[I]t's very basic right now. Even in preseason, they'll be basic looks they give you. As the season goes on, you get more complex looks, and it gets harder and harder on a rookie quarterback. So you have to bring those guys around slowly, especially when you're on a football team that hasn't had a lot of success."

And just like that, the Browns may not have a choice.