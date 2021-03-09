Tyrod Taylor's NFL career has been far from ordinary. After winning a Super Bowl ring in Baltimore as Joe Flacco's backup, Taylor was a Pro Bowler following his first year as the Bills' starting quarterback. But despite two more productive seasons, the Bills decided that Taylor wasn't their future, as they shipped him to Cleveland before the start of the 2018 season. Taylor began that season as the Browns' starter before an injury opened the door for Baker Mayfield.

Taylor spent one year with Chargers as Philip Rivers' backup, then was slated to be the starter before a punctured lung ended Taylor's 2020 season after one week. With Taylor on the mend, Justin Herbert rose to stardom en route to being named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. While it was a less than ideal situation, Taylor nevertheless fulfilled his two-year contract with the Chargers, and will now turn his attention towards free agency.

While Taylor -- who will be 32 before the start of the 2021 season -- could get a chance to start, his best bet is landing a backup spot. Here's a look at the teams that may be interested in Taylor, along with a scouting report on the veteran quarterback. We've also included a section detailing the latest news and notes on Taylor.

Top landing spots

Houston Texans: Houston would give Taylor his best chance to start in the event Deshaun Watson leaves town. Besides Watson, the Texans' only other quarterback currently under contract is A.J. McCarron, who has just five career starts under his belt. Taylor would have a decent supporting cast in Houston that includes receivers Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb and running back David Johnson. The Texans will likely add to their offense during free agency as well as during the draft.

Denver Broncos: Drew Lock is the Broncos' starter, but it would make sense for the Broncos to sign a proven veteran quarterback in the event Lock struggles. While he has shown signs of promise, Lock went just 4-9 as a starter in 2020 while throwing a league high 15 interceptions. At worst, Taylor could serve as a mentor for the 24-year-old Lock.

Philadelphia Eagles: Taylor would be a great signing for the Eagles, as they are currently slated to start the season with second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts under center. While he showed promise during his limited playing time as a starter, Hurts will undoubtedly go through growing pains if he is the Eagles' starting quarterback next season. Having Taylor as Hurts' teammate could help Hurts through tough times. The Eagles could also turn to Taylor if the offense needs a shot in the arm.

Detroit Lions: Anthony Lynn, Taylor's head coach in Los Angeles, is now the Lions' offensive coordinator. While Jared Goff is slated to be the Lions' new starter, Taylor could help Goff learn the nuances of Lynn's offense. Taylor would also be a good insurance plan in the event Goff isn't a good fit with his new team.

Washington Football Team: With Alex Smith's departure, the Football Team could certainly use a veteran quarterback on their roster. With Taylor, Washington would be positioned well to win their second consecutive NFC East title. Taylor would also be a valuable mentor if Washington spends its first-round pick on a quarterback.

Scouting Report

Pros: Taylor is a quality NFL quarterback with 47 starts under his belt. He is a true dual-threat QB who is capable of making plays with his arm as well as with his legs. He will never turn down an easy completion, but Taylor has made his share of big throws while showing the ability to get the ball in tight spots. He also takes extremely good care of the football, as he has never thrown more than six interceptions in a season. Taylor has also been lauded for being a team-first player whose commitment was highlighted during his two appearances on "Hard Knocks."

Cons: Taylor is not the most accurate passer, as he carries a 61.4 career passing percentage. He is also much more effective out of the shotgun, which limits his offensive packages. Taylor has also been criticized in the past (particularly in Cleveland) for his reluctance to take shots down the field. Taylor oftentimes exposes himself to big hits.

News and notes

March 3: Taylor told TMZ Sports that he has fully recovered from a punctured lung that prematurely ended his time as the Chargers' starting quarterback. Taylor appeared to be open to being a backup quarterback if he does not receive any opportunities to compete for a starting job.