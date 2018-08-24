Tyrod Taylor injures hand but able to return to Browns' preseason game vs. Eagles
Baker Mayfield played for two series while Taylor was in the locker room
Browns coach Hue Jackson has made it clear for months that Tyrod Taylor would be the starting quarterback when the regular season begins. With the opener just two weeks away, he seemed in danger of being forced into Plan B because Taylor injured his non-throwing hand while going to the turf against late in the first quarter of Cleveland's Week 3 preseason game against Philadelphia.
Taylor, listed as questionable by the team following the injury, returned to the sidelines early in the second quarter, and returned to the game after two series with Baker Mayfield under center.
Taylor was injured on the Browns' second drive of the game. After reaching the Eagles' 1-yard line, Taylor threw three consecutive incompletions and instead of kicking a field goal, Cleveland went for it on fourth down. Another pass play was called, Taylor was flushed from the pocket, rolled left and again threw incomplete before landing awkwardly on his left hand. He quickly popped up holding his arm as he jogged off the field. Moments later, Taylor walked to the locker room.
Taylor missing the start of the regular season would be a huge loss for the Browns. Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, would be elevated to starter, and while fans and media have been clamoring for the rookie to see the field sooner rather than later, a former first-overall pick for the Browns has cautioned against it.
"It's a big jump," Tim Couch said at the start of training camp. "I don't care how high a level you played at in college. I played in the SEC, a very fast conference, a very physical conference, but it was still a huge jump for me getting used to the speed of the game and the size of the players and just learning how complex defenses can get.
"...[I]t's very basic right now. Even in preseason, they'll be basic looks they give you. As the season goes on, you get more complex looks, and it gets harder and harder on a rookie quarterback. So you have to bring those guys around slowly, especially when you're on a football team that hasn't had a lot of success."
For now, the Browns appear to have dodged that eventuality.
