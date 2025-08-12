New York Jets backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor will miss the remainder of the preseason after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. The hope is that Taylor will be available for New York's regular-season opener against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Taylor out, fellow backups Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook will likely see an uptick in reps during the Jets' final two preseason games. Martinez is a former undrafted rookie who won UFL MVP in 2024 while leading the Birmingham Stallions to a league title. Cook, who joined the Jets this offseason as an undrafted rookie, threw 50 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions during his college career at Missouri. Neither quarterback has attempted a pass in an NFL regular-season game.

The 36-year-old Taylor is entering his second season with New York. He appeared in two games last season while playing behind Aaron Rodgers. Taylor completed 77% of his passes in those games with three touchdowns and no picks.

A former Pro Bowler, Taylor has a wealth of NFL experience that makes him an ideal backup behind new Jets starting quarterback Justin Fields. Taylor, who broke into the NFL in 2011 as Joe Flacco's backup in Baltimore, has made 58 regular-season starts and has played in 94 regular-season games. In 2017, Taylor helped the Bills clinch their first playoff berth since the turn of the century.

Taylor, who won a Super Bowl in 2012 as a member of the Ravens, has embraced his current role as Fields' backup.

"We've been good friends throughout his time in the league as well," Taylor said shortly after the Jets signed Fields. "So I'm here to support and help the team win in any form or fashion, whether it's me on the field or whether it's me being able to shed some light and experience and coach guys through, whether it's in the quarterback room or any other position. Any knowledge or experience that I could offer to the younger guys that helps the team win, at the end of the day, is what I'm here to do. I'm looking forward to doing that."