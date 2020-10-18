The NFLPA still has a window next month to take action against the Los Angeles Chargers for the handling of Tyrod Taylor's rib injury last month, with no decision imminent, sources said. Taylor suffered a punctured lung prior to what would have been a Week 2 start against Kansas City when being administered a pain-reducing injection for a rib injury. The NFLPA investigation into the matter has essentially wrapped up, union sources said, with it clear that there was medical error involved.

"They punctured his lung before the game," an NFLPA source said. "That isn't even in question. The team isn't disputing it. And it cost him his starting job. Those are the facts and they speak for themselves. They gave him a shot with his pads on 20 minutes before kickoff."

The NFLPA remains in contact with the veteran quarterback, who has yet to indicate if he would like to take action with the team in the form of a grievance. The union could opt to pursue the matter on its own as well, regardless of Taylor's intent. The NFLPA has up to 60 days from the incident to inform the team of any course of action.

Taylor is a free agent at the end of the season and is in a difficult situation, as remaining with the Chargers as a backup to emerging rookie Justin Herbert may be a preferred option in 2021 depending on what the market looks like. He has a close bond with coach Anthony Lynn (though at 1-4 and in last place in the AFC West, who knows what changes could be in store by January), and after bouncing around in recent years Taylor may prefer stability.

An injury to Herbert, a top-10 pick in the spring, would result in Taylor getting to play again now that he has been medically cleared, which could also impact his future earning potential. Any medical error that had a physical or financial impact on a player would be grounds for a grievance.