Tyrod Taylor suffered dislocated pinky, Browns 'comfortable and confident' he'll be OK

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor escaped Thursday night's preseason game against the Eagles without a serious injury, but he did not come away completely unscathed. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Taylor suffered a dislocated pinky finger during the game.

#Browns QB Tyrod Taylor’s injury to his left hand vs. the #Eagles was minor enough that he returned to the game, but source said it did include a dislocated pinky. Not major but still, ouch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2018

X-rays taken of Taylor's hand showed that he avoided a serious injury, which Browns coach Hue Jackson took as good news. He was especially encouraged that Taylor was able to return to the field after initially suffering the injury.

"Anytime your quarterback gets nicked like that, you're always concerned," Jackson said, per the Akron Beacon Journal. "But I think the fact that he was able to go back in the game, that was a good sign. And I know we'll make sure that we take care of it this week, whatever that is, and get him back to where he needs to be. I feel comfortable and confident that he's going to be OK and that we'll have him."

The Browns, in other words, feel comfortable that Taylor is going to be ready for the start of the season. That's a good sign for a team that has designs on finally taking a step forward after a couple seasons during which they won just one of 32 games.

