Tyrod Taylor to start Sunday for Bills after disastrous Nate Peterman outing

It's a good thing Bills head coach Sean McDermott went to the tape. After what must have been grueling deliberation, he announced that Tyrod Taylor will be starting in Week 12 for the Bills against the Chiefs, per Jason La Canfora. McDermott benched Taylor for Week 11's game against the Chargers -- until he didn't. After a horrific five-interception first half, rookie Nate Peterman was sent to the bench while Taylor came in and tried to salvage some semblance of Buffalo Pride.

Bills coach Sean McDermott announces what was largely expected - Tyrod Taylor starting Sunday — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 22, 2017

Peterman's final line was 6 of 14 for 66 yards, no touchdowns, and five picks. He threw two more interceptions than incompletions. Normally when your passes only hit the grass three times that game was a win, but not so on Sunday. Taylor will come into the game against Alex Smith, another quarterback people are telling others to "watch the tape on." Taylor's appearance in this game may serve as a cautionary tale for Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

Taylor wasn't amazing in his half against the Chargers. He had a strip sack fumble that was returned for a touchdown, went 15 of 25 for 168 yards an a touchdown, in addition to a rushing touchdown. However, he didn't throw five interceptions, which probably boosted his status a bit upon further review.

Taylor's contract has all sorts of weird language. He has an out after this season that would result in about $8.6 million of dead cap space. Given how things are going now, the Bills may want to move on from him, although La Canfora reports the Bills will try to trade him first before waiving him. However, given Peterman's outing, it's clear he isn't ready to start. The Bills could go QB in the draft, but that's a roll of the dice as well. Taylor certainly seems to have a lot of leverage, but it's obviously up to the Bills to decide if they're ready to move past him after this year.

Although people like to talk about the throws Taylor doesn't make, this is unmistakably the right decision. Because even if Taylor isn't making the best throws, Peterman certainly seemed to make the worst ones.