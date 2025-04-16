FRISCO, Texas -- Football is different from sports like basketball and baseball in that it's a team game that requires a much higher reliance on teammates in order to achieve success.

That's why eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith went out of his way to thank a laundry list of teammates at his retirement press conference on Wednesday. Some of the notable Dallas teammates Smith thanked included:

However, none of them received the recognition and praise Smith heaped upon current Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott, a three-time Pro Bowler, was Smith's quarterback for eight (2016-2023) of his 13 seasons with the Cowboys. Smith said Prescott was "one of the best teammates" he had in his career.

"Dak cares deeply about everyone in the locker room, and he's more than a teammate. He's a lifelong friend. And I'll always have your back," Smith said. "You'll always be QB1 to me."

CBS Sports followed up with Smith about his friendship with Prescott, asking him why their bond is as strong as it is. His answer involved references to their on-field success together -- five playoff appearances, including three consecutive 12-win seasons from 2021 to 2023 -- and the way playing with Prescott made football fun.

"I just feel like over the years we have built a strong relationship, and I feel like as friends and as teammates, I feel like we have accomplished so much," Smith said. "As for what we accomplished, I just never had that feeling before and then for what everybody put into it, we just had fun. Made the game fun, and it didn't have to be something that was difficult. We just go out there and play and enjoy the game. That's what our group just had."

Many Cowboys fans will debate who their favorite 21st century quarterback is between Romo and Prescott. For Smith, who protected Prescott for three more seasons (eight for Prescott and five for Romo) and reached the postseason much more frequently with Prescott (five times in eight seasons with Prescott and one time in five seasons with Romo), his choice is loud and clear.