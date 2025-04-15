Tyron Smith is calling it a career and doing so as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. The long time left tackle is set to sign a one-day contract with the organization and retire after 14 seasons in the NFL, 13 of which coming as a member of the Cowboys, according to NFL Media.

The 34-year-old spent the 2024 season as a member of the New York Jets but spent the other 13 years with the Cowboys, who drafted him with the ninth pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of USC. Smith quickly developed into one of the top tackles in the NFL and helped create a wall for Dallas alongside fellow linemen Zack Martin and Travis Frederick during his tenure. Initially, he began as a right tackle during his rookie season, but then shifted over the blindside tackle, protecting the likes of Tony Romo and Dak Prescott throughout his career.

Per Pro Football Focus, Smith allowed just 39 career sacks over his 14 seasons in the league, but eight of those came as a rookie while playing on the right side. When on the left side, he never surrendered more than five in a season and had four years without allowing a single sack (while playing a minimum of 400 snaps).

Smith was named a Pro Bowler in eight seasons and was a five-time All-Pro, including two first-team nominations in 2014 and 2016. He was also named as part of the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

More recently, the injury bug had started to take bigger bites out of Smith, who had been unable to play a full season since 2015. For New York last season, Smith suited up in 10 games.