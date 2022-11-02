On the same day Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and his family hired a bank to consider "potential transactions" of the franchise, a report came out that there will be a criminal investigation into the team's finances.

According to ESPN, the U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia is investigating allegations that the team engaged in unlawful financial conduct.

In April, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a 20-page letter to the Federal Trade Commission alleging that Snyder and the Commanders "may have engaged in a troubling, long-running and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct." These financial improprieties include withholding as much as $5 million in refundable deposits from season-ticket holders and also hiding money that was meant to be shared among NFL owners.

The Commanders quickly denied any financial wrongdoing by sending an 18-page letter to the FTC, stating that the claims were "baseless" and that "no investigation was warranted." Nevertheless, a criminal investigation will reportedly ensue.

"It is not surprising that ESPN is publishing more falsehoods based solely on anonymous sources -- given today's announcement," read a statement (via ESPN) from attorney John Brownlee of Holland & Knight, who represents the Commanders. "...We are confident that, after these agencies have had a chance to review the documents and complete their work, they will come to the same conclusion as the team's internal review -- that these allegations are simply untrue."