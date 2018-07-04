U.S. Customs officers reportedly seize 108 fake Super Bowl rings
If real, the counterfeit rings would have been valued at over $1 million
Have you ever wanted a Super Bowl ring? If so, they're extremely difficult to get. Basically the only way to acquire one is to play or work for a team that wins the Super Bowl, or win one at auction from someone who decides they don't need or want theirs anymore and would rather have some cash instead. The thing is, they're very expensive.
Teams tend to spend somewhere around $30,000 per ring for players, coaches, and staff, while several rings that have gone up for auction have fetched prices far higher than even that. Lawrence Taylor's son reportedly auctioned off his father's Super Bowl ring for close to $250,000, for example.
Of course, because the rings are so valuable, there's also a pretty big market for replica rings. And anytime replicas are sold, there are also going to be some outright fakes from people looking to make a quick buck.
United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) may have recently shut down a few such people looking for a few such bucks. CBP announced this week that that it seized 108 counterfeit Super Bowl rings that, had they been real, would have been valued at over $1 million.
If you're a fan of a team that notched its first ever Lombardi trophy, like the Philadelphia Eagles, you might want to buy a replica championship ring to bask in the euphoria. The $10,000 cost for an authorized replica sounds steep, but you find one for $25 on an internet store. The deal sounds too good to be true, and it is. The rings are counterfeit, and stand a good chance of being seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) trade enforcement officers.
CBP officers seized one such shipment of 108 Super Bowl rings, June 29, that if authentic, had an MSRP of $1,080,000. The rings represented many Super Bowl champions, including the Eagles.
The express consignment parcel arrived June 18 from Hong Kong manifested as alloy rings. CBP officers noted the poor craftsmanship and detained the rings to verify authenticity with the National Football League, the trademark holder. The NFL confirmed the rings as fakes.
That's a pretty brazen attempt at counterfeiting. It's good money if you can get it, but generally, you can't get it if the product is so shoddy that it gets pointed out right away at the point of entry.
