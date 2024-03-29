The 2024 UFL season is slated to kick off on Saturday. After merging the USFL and the XFL, the new-look league has four games taking place during its first weekend. Both champs from the XFL and USFL square off in Week 1. The Birmingham Stallions and the Arlington Renegades battle on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Shortly after, the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Michigan Panthers link up at 4 p.m. ET. The D.C. Defenders and San Antonio Brahmas get Sunday's schedule underway at noon ET with Houston Roughnecks vs. Memphis Showboats at 3 p.m. ET.

The latest Week 1 UFL odds list the Stallions (-3.5), Battlehawks (-7), Defenders (-6) and Roughnecks (-1) as the favorites. Before locking in any Week 1 UFL picks or predictions of your own, you need to see what proven SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles. Anybody following saw huge returns.

Now, he has set his sights on the 2024 UFL Week 1 schedule and revealed his UFL picks and predictions.

Top Week 1 UFL predictions

One of Hunt's top Week 1 UFL picks: He's backing the DC Defenders (-6) to cover against the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday at noon ET. The Defenders went 9-1 in the XFL regular season last year and they return head coach Reggie Barlow, who was the XFL's Coach of the Year in 2023.

"Pound for pound, the D.C. Defenders are the best team in the XFL conference and are facing QB Chase Garbers, who will be making his first start in the UFL," Hunt told SportsLine. "That's a tall order for a young QB making his first pro start against one of the top XFL defenses last season. This secondary for the Defenders can take the ball away and score." See Hunt's other XFL picks here.

How to make Week 1 UFL picks

Hunt is also backing an underdog he says has the better quarterback room entering the season.

Week 1 UFL schedule, odds



Saturday, March 30

Birmingham Stallions vs. Arlington Renegades (-3.5, 41.5), 1 p.m. ET

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Michigan Panthers (+7, 42), 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 31

DC Defenders vs. San Antonio Brahmas (+6, 44), noon ET

Memphis Showboats vs. Houston Roughnecks (-1, 40.5), 3 p.m. ET