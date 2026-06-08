NFL teams, take notice: UFL kicker makes football history by pulling off feat that has never happened in NFL

Tanner Brown has been the best kicker in the UFL this year and he showed everyone why during the Louisville Kings playoff game against the St. Louis BattleHawks on Sunday.

During the Kings' 29-20 win, Brown pulled off an improbable field goal feat that no kicker in NFL history has ever accomplished: He hit TWO field goals of 60 yards or more in one game. Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey holds the NFL record for most field goals of 60 yards or more in a career with six, but he's never hit two of those in the same game.

In the UFL, a field goal of 60 yards or more is worth four points, so Brown came up big for his team with his record-setting kicks.

His first long kick came in the first quarter when he drilled a 60-yard field goal that gave Louisville an 11-3 lead.

Brown then topped himself with a clutch 63-yard kick in the fourth quarter that put the Kings up 29-20.

Overall, Brown scored 11 points in the win and Louisville is now headed to the UFL championship game, which will be played on Saturday against the DC Defenders (DC kicker Matt McCrane was also impressive over the weekend, hitting a 61-yard field goal in the Defenders' 28-22 win over Orlando).

The playoff game continues a wildly successful season for Brown, who has been nearly perfect in his first year in the UFL. Including the playoffs, Brown has hit 90% of his field goal attempts on the season (27 of 30) and that includes going 3 of 3 from 60 yards or longer. To put that in perspective, Aubrey is the only kicker in NFL history who has hit at least three field goals of 60 yards or more in the same season, but he had 17 games to do it. Brown hit the total while playing in just 11 games for the Kings (10 regular-season games plus one postseason game).

With that kind of success, Brown will likely end up getting an NFL tryout this summer, so let's break down a few landing spots that might make sense.

Possible NFL landing spots for Tanner Brown

The UFL hasn't exactly produced a ton of NFL stars, but it has become an impressive pipeline for kickers. The UFL/USFL/XFL has already produced five kickers, with the most notable one being Aubrey. The Cowboys kicker spent two seasons with the Birmingham Stallions (2022-23) before eventually earning a shot in the NFL, and now, he's viewed as the best kicker in the league. The UFL has also produced Jake Bates (Lions), Harrison Mevis (Rams), Andre Szmyt (Browns) and Lucas Havrisik (Packers).

Bates' booming leg earned him an NFL tryout in 2024, so it won't be surprising if Brown also gets one. Two years ago, Bates hit a 64-yard field goal in one game and followed that up the next week with a 62-yarder while playing for the Michigan Panthers. His big kicks caught the eye of the Lions, who ended up inviting him to training camp.

There are plenty of teams that might be in the market for a kicker, so let's take a look at a few possible landing spots for Brown, including both teams in the Big Apple:

Giants. John Harbaugh is a former special teams coach, and he is always on the lookout to improve at the kicker position. During his early days in Baltimore, he signed Justin Tucker as an undrafted free agent. Harbaugh has already been fiddling with the kicking position: He signed Jason Sanders back in March before releasing the former All-Pro in early June. The Giants currently have Ben Sauls and rookie Dominic Zvada, but Zvada has never kicked in a real NFL game and Sauls has never attempted a field goal outside 45 yards, so Harbaugh might be willing to add at least one more kicker to the competition.

John Harbaugh is a former special teams coach, and he is always on the lookout to improve at the kicker position. During his early days in Baltimore, he signed Justin Tucker as an undrafted free agent. Harbaugh has already been fiddling with the kicking position: He signed Jason Sanders back in March before releasing the former All-Pro in early June. The Giants currently have Ben Sauls and rookie Dominic Zvada, but Zvada has never kicked in a real NFL game and Sauls has never attempted a field goal outside 45 yards, so Harbaugh might be willing to add at least one more kicker to the competition. J ets. The Jets had Nick Folk as their kicker last season, but he signed with the Falcons this year, so New York will definitely need a guy to replace him. The Jets currently have both Sanders and Cade York, but both come with some question marks. Sanders missed the entire 2025 season due to a hip injury and York was essentially out of the NFL last year (He spent some brief time on the Saints' practice squad, but didn't attempt a single field goal in 2025). The Jets might be the team that makes the most sense for Brown.

The Jets had Nick Folk as their kicker last season, but he signed with the Falcons this year, so New York will definitely need a guy to replace him. The Jets currently have both Sanders and Cade York, but both come with some question marks. Sanders missed the entire 2025 season due to a hip injury and York was essentially out of the NFL last year (He spent some brief time on the Saints' practice squad, but didn't attempt a single field goal in 2025). The Jets might be the team that makes the most sense for Brown. Rams. The Rams already have one former UFL kicker on their roster in Harrison Mevis, but it might make sense for them to bring in Brown and let the two battle it out. Mevis had a strong season, missing just one field goal attempt (12 of 13), but he's still unproven from long range. He went just 1 of 2 from beyond 45 yards and with Brown showing off a big leg in the UFL, he might be perfect for the Rams.

The Rams already have one former UFL kicker on their roster in Harrison Mevis, but it might make sense for them to bring in Brown and let the two battle it out. Mevis had a strong season, missing just one field goal attempt (12 of 13), but he's still unproven from long range. He went just 1 of 2 from beyond 45 yards and with Brown showing off a big leg in the UFL, he might be perfect for the Rams. Dolphins. Riley Patterson was the kicker in Miami last year, and he hit an impressive 93.1% of his field goal attempts, but despite those numbers, the Dolphins don't plan on just handing him the job in 2026. The team signed Zane Gonzalez back in March and it wouldn't be totally shocking if they decided to bring in another kicker to battle with the two veterans.

Riley Patterson was the kicker in Miami last year, and he hit an impressive 93.1% of his field goal attempts, but despite those numbers, the Dolphins don't plan on just handing him the job in 2026. The team signed Zane Gonzalez back in March and it wouldn't be totally shocking if they decided to bring in another kicker to battle with the two veterans. Commanders. Washington's current kicker is Jake Moody, who originally signed with the team back in November. Moody kicked in six games for the Commanders last season and hit 90.9% of his field goals (10 of 11). However, the former 49ers draft pick has hit just 78% of the field goal attempts in his career, so Washington might want to put some pressure on him by bringing in some competition. The Commanders added an undrafted free agent in May with former Iowa kicker Drew Stevens, but there certainly could be room for Brown in this competition.

Washington's current kicker is Jake Moody, who originally signed with the team back in November. Moody kicked in six games for the Commanders last season and hit 90.9% of his field goals (10 of 11). However, the former 49ers draft pick has hit just 78% of the field goal attempts in his career, so Washington might want to put some pressure on him by bringing in some competition. The Commanders added an undrafted free agent in May with former Iowa kicker Drew Stevens, but there certainly could be room for Brown in this competition. Saints. The Saints have Charley Smyth, who entered the NFL through the league's international pathway program in 2024. Smyth, who's from Northern Ireland, won the job in 2025 and the Saints will likely give him every chance to keep it, but he'll have to make kicks for that to happen. Smyth hit just 75% of his field goals last season, but two of his four misses came from 56 yards or longer. The Saints did sign an undrafted free agent in former Texas kicker Mason Shipley, so they certainly seem open to bringing in some competition.

As for Brown, he'll be free to sign with an NFL team after the Kings' final game, which will take place on Saturday in the UFL title game. If Brown does end up in an NFL training camp, it will mark the third time he's signed with an NFL team.

After two seasons at Oklahoma State, Brown went undrafted in 2023 and eventually signed with the Rams. During training camp in 2023, he went 2-for-4 on field goal attempts and was cut in late August. Brown also had a brief stay on the Falcons' practice squad in 2024, but never saw any action.

The UFL is a good spot for a kicker to hone his craft and as guys like Aubrey have proven, if you can succeed in the UFL, you can find success in the NFL, and Brown just might be the next kicker who's able to successfully make that jump.