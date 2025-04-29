Michigan Panthers receiver Samson Nacua has been suspended for one game by the UFL for slapping a fan following a 32-27 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks over the weekend.

Following the game, Nacua got into a confrontation with a fan. It's not clear what instigated the incident, but the situation ended with Samson slapping the fan in the face.

The entire altercation was caught on video.

One day after the incident, the UFL announced that it would be opening an investigation into what sparked the confrontation.

"The United Football League has suspended wide receiver Samson Nacua of the Michigan Panthers for one game without pay for an altercation with a spectator following the Panthers' game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Saturday, April 26," the league said in a statement.

The 27-year-old Samson is the older brother of Puka Nacua, who has been a breakout star for the Los Angeles Rams since being drafted by the team in 2023. Samson also has an older brother in 30-year-old Kai, who just happens to be his teammate with the Panthers. However, Kai wasn't involved in Saturday's incident.