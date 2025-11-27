SJ Tuohy, whose relationship with Michael Oher was part of a best-selling book and hit movie "The Blind Side," is expected to be named as UL-Monroe's next athletic director, according to The Athletic.

Tuohy, 32, is currently serving as the deputy athletic director/development at Oral Roberts. He recently served at the executive director for University of Central Florida's official NIL collective.

Tuohy's work background also includes being the assistant athletics director and director of football Operations at Liberty, where the team finished the 2020 ranked 17th in the AP Poll. Prior to Liberty, Tuohy was the associate director of football operations and player personnel at the University of Arkansas.

A graduate of Loyola University Maryland, Tuohy played four seasons of college basketball at Loyola Maryland and one season of football at Southern Methodist, where he earned his master's degree.

Tuohy was portrayed by actor Jae Head in the 2009 movie "The Blind Side" that was based off author Michael Lewis' 2006 book which documented the Tuohy family's relationship with future NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher during his adolescence. In the movie, Tuohy is depicted as an energetic and knowledgeable young sports fan who helped Oher with his college recruiting. Sandra Bullock, who played the role of the family matriarch Leigh Anne Tuohy, won the Best Actress award at the 2010 Oscars.

Oher ultimately played at Ole Miss before being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons in the NFL that included a Super Bowl win as a member of the 2012 Ravens.