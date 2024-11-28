Arthur Smith's work week included a notable phone call from his alma mater, the University of North Carolina, who called the Steelers offensive coordinator about the team's new head coaching vacancy.

Smith, who was an offensive lineman for the Tar Heels, broke into coaching as a graduate assistant on UNC's coaching staff. He summed up the conversation as a "preliminary call" with the Tar Heels, who recently fired longtime coach Mack Brown.

"I appreciate it, love that place," Smith said of UNC, via ESPN. "But that's not my focus. I mean, I've got one of the best jobs in football right now. There's a lot to be said too about [how you] can't put a price on personal and professional happiness, which I have here."

Smith is in the middle of his first season with the Steelers, who are currently 8-3 and atop the AFC North division. Pittsburgh's improved offense has played a considerable role in the Steelers' success so far.

The Steelers are currently 14th in the NFL in scoring, up from 28th in the league a year ago. They're currently in position to rank in the top 10 in rushing for the first time since 2007.

"I've got an awesome job here," said Smith, who arrived in Pittsburgh after being the Falcons coach the previous three years. "Love it here in Pittsburgh. [I] probably [have] a different mindset than I had five, four years ago where any head job, I probably would've walked there to take it.

"Now my perspective's different, and when you got something good like I got here in Pittsburgh right now, family loves it here. I like the working environment, love being a Steeler."

The majority of Steelers fans loved Smith, too, after Pittsburgh's offense averaged nearly 31 points per game during a recent four-game stretch. But the offense has cooled off since then; Pittsburgh scored 18 points against Baltimore in Week 11 and tallied just 19 points in last Thursday night's loss in Cleveland.

Over the past two weeks, the Steelers have begun infusing backup quarterback Justin Fields into the game for a handful of plays. On Thursday, along with talking about his call with UNC, Smith discussed the challenge associated with playing two quarterbacks.

"Certainly, there's a plan, and sometimes you adapt to more," Smith said, via the team's website. "So would you like to see more or less of Justin? And how do you weigh that? Maybe, is there disruption issue with Russ. These are all conversations. So guys are certainly cognizant of it. Every player is different. Nobody wants to come out of a game, but you've got a guy that can help you, and he's an explosive player. There's a fine line."