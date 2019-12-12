Undefeated Drew Lock faces greatest test yet in homecoming matchup against the Chiefs

Rookie quarterback Drew Lock may be an answered prayer for the Denver Broncos. After years of uncertainty at the quarterback position, the rookie has stepped in midseason and won his first two games.

The second-round pick threw for 134 yards, two touchdowns and an interception as the Broncos squeaked by the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, and then threw for 309 yards, three first-half touchdowns and an interception in a much more convincing victory over the Houston Texans. Despite the recent success, Lock will face his biggest test yet in a familiar setting: the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to the Broncos' official website, Lock watched Peyton Manning take down the Chiefs in Arrowhead back in 2004, and Joe Flacco score a postseason road victory in 2010. On Sunday, he will play the role of potential upsetter.

Missouri is the state that made Drew Lock. Born in Columbia, he elected to attend the University of Missouri, where he evolved into one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He set SEC and program records during his time as a Tiger, and threw for over 3,300 yards in each of his last three seasons. When it was all said and done, Lock left Missouri having thrown for 12,193 yards, 99 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

Despite the homecoming that will take place this weekend, Lock is doing everything he can to quell the hype.

"I think we'll all make a little too much of it," said Lock, via the Broncos' official website. "It's just another football game. I've got to prep like I did the first two weeks and just be ready to go."

This won't be the first time Lock will play in Arrowhead. He led the Tigers to a 20-16 win over BYU back in 2015, but Sunday will definitely be different. Lock has a chance to make a real statement as a prospective franchise quarterback by beating the team who just defeated the defending Super Bowl champions last week. He can prove that outside noise won't affect him, as this game will take place in front of many friends and family -- some cheering for him and some cheering for the hometown Chiefs. While Lock has been impressive so far, he has a chance to take the hype to a new level by snapping his former favorite teams' eight-game win streak against the Broncos.